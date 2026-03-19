PBN earns 9 awards, including general excellence, in 2025 NENPA contest

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Providence Business News received nine awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including five first-place honors and recognition for general excellence, during the association’s annual better newspaper convention held March 13-14.

Former Staff Writer Katie Castellani and PBN Staff took home three first-place honors in specialty and weekly class categories. They included health reporting: PRIMARY DUTIES: Nurse practitioners playing bigger role as doctors disappear; housing news: Tapping the private sector: Could R.I. businesses provide more affordable housing help? and science and technology reporting: A higher health care intelligence? In R.I., some believe it’s the sector where AI can make biggest difference.

Production Director Anne Ewing earned two first-place honors, for front page design and with former Special Projects Editor James Bessette and PBN Staff for best special section or editorial supplement for PBN Forty Under 40.

PBN also earned three second-place honors, including for general excellence.

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It’s the 14th time in the last 18 years that PBN has been recognized for general editorial excellence.

Castellani and PBN Staff earned a second-place award for housing news for MISSING THE MARK: State leaders weigh how to get cities, towns to 10% affordable housing.

And PBN contributing writer Ryan Doherty and PBN Staff received a second-place award in health reporting for A CURE FOR THE ILLS? Not everybody is convinced R.I. would benefit from 2nd medical school.

Web Editor Chip LeClerc and PBN Staff also were recognized with a third-place award for best website homepage among newspaper entries. It’s the sixth consecutive year PBN’s website has been recognized.

All awards were for work published between Aug. 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

Last year, PBN won 11 awards from NENPA’s better newspaper contest, including six first-place honors.

In October, PBN was again recognized as a “Distinguished Newspaper” by NENPA during its fall conference.