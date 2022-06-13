PBN earns 2 national journalism awards from AABP

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News received two national journalism awards, including for being a top business publication, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2022 editorial excellence awards ceremony held June 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

Judges said PBN earned second place among medium-sized publications across the nation for being “filled with lots of personal stories about regular folks, not just high-end businesses or corporations, which gives it interesting cover stories. Stories include investigative pieces that demonstrate in-depth reporting and all-around good journalism. There are lots of images showing local faces, and each issue includes good, creative content on inspired topics that are really accessible for readers.”

PBN staff writer Marc Larocque also earned a second place “Silver” award for best explanatory journalism for “ALL IN with Bally’s: But how risky is R.I.’s heavy reliance on one company?”

The judges, faculty members from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, said, “Rhode Island’s dependence on one casino gets scrutinized in this even-handed article. The reporter delves into the pros and cons of the contract with the homegrown company and shows why state residents could eventually be at risk.”

PBN last year earned four awards, including two first place, or “Gold,” honors from Norwalk, Conn.-based AABP, which represents more than 70 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada and Australia, with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million.

Earlier this month, PBN earned seven awards from the Rhode Island Press Association.

In May, PBN earned 11 awards from the New England Newspaper and Press Association.