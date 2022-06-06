PBN earns 7 awards in RIPA annual contest

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Providence Business News on June 3 earned seven awards, including four second-place prizes, during the Rhode Island Press Association’s 2021 Editorial Awards program.

PBN staff writer Nancy Lavin and Production Director Anne Ewing both earned multiple awards during the annual ceremony, held this year at the Quonset “O” Club.

Lavin earned two second-place awards. They included a story on environmental reporting headlined “Surge Mentality: Warning sounded about Providence’s widespread flood risks,” and for outstanding food and dining reporting for “Hospitality’s headache: How to attract, keep workers.”

Ewing earned a second-place award for “best feature front page” for PBN’s 2021 “a guide to stuff designed, made and built in Rhode Island.”

PBN staff writer Marc Larocque earned second place in the feature story/short category for “At court, tenants facing eviction find ‘heartbreak hallway.’ ”

Ewing was also honored with third place and honorable mention awards for “best newspaper front page.”

And Lavin received an honorable mention in the distinguished journalist category for a portfolio of work published in 2020 and 2021, including “Solar flare-up: Solar farms facing backlash across Ocean State”; “Are we ready? Raimondo moves ahead with reopening R.I.”; “A question of equity: Can R.I. level the field for minority business owners?”; “A Work in Progress: $45M program aims to reemploy Rhode Islanders, but is it enough?”; “R.I.’s ‘she-cession’: Pandemic knocks many women out of workforce, and some are pushing for solutions”; “Who is a Minority? Some argue R.I. needs to reexamine groups eligible for MBE program”; “Fighting fears: Deserved or not, safety worries an obstacle to downtown Providence’s recovery”; “Surge Mentality: Warning sounded about Providence’s widespread flood risks,”; “Hospitality’s headache: How to attract, keep workers.” and “Unclear carnage: Just how badly has pandemic hurt R.I.’s small businesses?”

In May, PBN earned 11 awards, including four first-place honors, from the New England Newspaper and Press Association during the association’s annual better newspaper convention in Boston.