Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Woodward Communications Inc., owner of Providence Business News, has acquired seven radio stations from Neuhoff Media in Springfield and Bloomington, Ill., CEO and President Tom Woodward announced Monday. “The Neuhoff Media brands align with WCI’s focus on local community media properties in certain market sizes that serve niche and lifestyle audiences,” Woodward said.

PROVIDENCE – Woodward Communications Inc., owner of Providence Business News, h

as acquired seven radio stations from Neuhoff Media in Springfield and Bloomington, Ill., CEO and President Tom Woodward announced Monday.

“The Neuhoff Media brands align with WCI’s focus on local community media properties in certain market sizes that serve niche and lifestyle audiences,” Woodward said. "They expand WCI’s footprint in Illinois and bring experienced teams and talent to our employee-owned company.”

The additions in Springfield, Ill., include country music station 104.5 WFMB, Sports Radio 92.3 FM and 1450 AM, adult contemporary station 99.7 The Mix, adult hits station 96.7 BOB FM, and Channel 1450, a digital platform covering high school sports.

In Bloomington, Ill., WCI adds Rock 96.7, adult contemporary NOW 100.7, and BOB FM 97.9.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the deal still needs to be approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

Woodward Communications, based in Dubuque, Iowa, owns the daily newspaper Telegraph Herald, weekly newspapers, niche magazines and other publications and media services and commercial printing in northeast Iowa and southeast Wisconsin.

Woodward acquired Providence Business News in December from Roger Bergenheim, who co-founded PBN with his late father, Robert C. Bergenheim, in 1986.

The company operates under an employee stock ownership plan – or ESOP – structure.