PBN recognizes 40 Under Forty honorees

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 22nd annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.

The sold-out event, which celebrated the best local young businessmen and businesswomen in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, hosted over 350 people at the Aldrich Mansion.

The 16 women and 24 men who comprise the 2026 class work in various industries, such as healthcare [Brent Almeida, Nicole Durand, Eric Ricci, Kelley Munroe], nonprofit [Rose Albert, Travis Escobar, Amy Gonsalves, Jenna Nutting, Erlin Rogel] financial services [Marc Boyd, Scott Correia, Joe Gonsalves, Jeffrey Viall] and education [Lauren Burgess, Cody Fino, Wendy Wallace].

The full list of the 2026 honorees can be seen here. Each honoree is profiled in a special section that published Friday as part of PBN’s July 17-30 print edition.

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Centreville Bank was the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2026 40 Under Forty Awards program. The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. was the partner sponsor.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.