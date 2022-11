Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Fewer people are wearing masks these days, and the COVID-19 vaccination rates have plummeted. Even President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over. But health care professionals at Providence Business News’ Fall 2022 Health Care Summit warned that the public should not let its guard down, particularly with winter approaching. “That’s one of the most…