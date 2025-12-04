PBN Summit: Right now, courage required to sustain DEI

Arts – Small Company: Academy Players of Rhode Island

Arts – Large Company: Trinity Repertory Company

Education: Won Strategy

Food/beverage: Feast and Fettle

Government/city: Pawtucket Commerce Department

Health Care – Small Company: Revive Therapeutic Services

Health Care – Midsize Company: Rhode Island Free Clinic

Health Care – Large Company: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

Health Care – Enterprise Company: Care New England

Not-for-profit: The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island

Professional Services – Consulting: City Personnel

Professional Services – Financial: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

WARWICK – Advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion is being viewed as an increasingly risky proposition in today's political climate, causing many businesses and organizations to choose to scale back DEI efforts to avoid federal scrutiny. That ripple effect could be seen at Providence Business News’ 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards Program, held Wednesday at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. “I remember when this room was booming, and we needed to bring in tables from outside to fit everyone,” said Kevin Matta, senior director of people and culture at United Way Rhode Island. “Now it takes courage to be here.” Matta moderated a panel discussion that, while addressing these concerns, also called for staying hopeful, insisting that progress made over the last several years does not have to be set aside or undone. “Companies want to completely stop [DEI] work, saying they want to wait out this administration,” said Monika Zuluaga, CEO and president for the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce. In her opinion, this is not the course to take, as employees will not feel supported. “Saying [they want to wait it out] just causes more uncertainty,” she said. “Visibility is necessary and required of us at this time,” said Tracey Wiley, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Bally’s Corp. “This is not a time for any of us to retreat.” Returning panelist Sameem Awan, senior assistant vice president at Amica Mutual Insurance Co., spoke to how larger companies view the sustainability of DEI policies, acknowledging that Amica, a nationwide insurer based in Lincoln, has made some changes. “We need to be vigilant of what the atmosphere is like,” she said. “We did not make huge sweeping changes and stayed the course. Did we make a few changes to our programming? We did. We had some semantics changes, yes. But we feel [DEI] is a business imperative, and it’s important to us.” Other topics included the use of artificial intelligence in recruiting and how to ensure fairness and transparency, and reduce AI bias. Here, the consensus was largely that, if leveraged correctly, AI can increase efficiency but should be used with caution and always with human oversight. “It’s like having an intern,” Zuluaga said. “You would have an intern take on tasks but always double check their work before sending it out.” “Hire a bias auditor to ensure that AI is not removing people from the system,” Awan said. “People think AI is just doing all the work.” Wednesday's event also recognized 13 honorees for their commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. A special publication profiling each honoree will be published Friday as part of PBN’s Dec. 5-19 print edition, and online. The 13 organizations recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion were:Amica, City Personnel, Revive Therapeutics, Neighborhood Health Plan and the city of Pawtucket are repeat winners of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award program. Partner sponsors of PBN’s 2025 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards and Summit program are Amgen Rhode Island, Amica, Bally's Corp. and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor of the Providence Business News. You can reach him at mudambi@pbn.com.