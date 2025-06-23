PBN unveils 2025 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS has named 27 honorees for its 2025 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-seven organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News’ 2025 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program. All the honorees for this year’s annual program – which is now in its 14th year – will be recognized during a ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown on Aug 7 at 9 a.m.

