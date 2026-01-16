PBN unveils 2026 Book of Lists

By
-
LOCAL BUSINESS leaders gather Thursday at the Graduate by Hilton Providence for Providence Business News' 2026 Book of Lists Premier. / PBN PHOTO / MIKE SKORSKI

PROVIDENCE – Representatives from a cross section of Rhode Island’s business and nonprofit sectors spent Thursday evening at the Graduate by Hilton Providence networking and conversing, while obtaining copies of Providence Business News’ 2026 Book of Lists at the publication’s premier event for the annual special supplement. PBN’s 39th edition of the Book of Lists

