PC business school professor’s $500K gift helps create new computer lab

PROVIDENCE – A faculty member at Providence College’s School of Business offered the school a substantial personal gift, which resulted in the school expanding its technology resources for students.

Faith E. Lamprey, who teaches six sections of data applications of business at the School of Business and has been with the school since 2006, donated $500,000 to Providence College and it led to the creation of a second computer lab at the School of Business, the college announced Thursday. Lamprey sold her computer consulting company Aurora Technologies in 2018, which spawned the gift, PC said.

Lamprey became aware that PC needed an additional lab through her teachings of data applications of business – a required course for all of the college’s business majors – PC said. From there, the donation helped fund the new lab that opened in January at the start of the new semester with 40 new computers, eight flat screens and a central pod for the instructor.

“I wanted to do something major because I love teaching here,” Lamprey said in statement. “I love the College, I love the faculty in the business school, and I love the students.”

Additionally, PC said $50,000 of Lamprey’s donation was designated to support the Transitions Program, which is a pre-orientation summer initiative for “multicultural and first-generation students” entering the college. The gift, per recommendation of School of Business Dean Sylvia Maxfield, according to PC, will also establish a Data Analytics Fellows Program for students “who serve as mentors to the business school.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.