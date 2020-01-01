PC completes LED lighting upgrade, projects to save $100K a year

PROVIDENCE – With a goal of increased campus sustainability, Providence College has completed a lighting-upgrade project estimated to save more than 1 million kilowatt hours and $100,000 in operating costs each year.

According to Fairbanks Energy Services of Hingham, Mass., which was hired to design and build a 50,000-square-foot retrofit for the campus library, 4,000 light fixtures were retrofitted or replaced with 1,500, with a networked Lutron controls system. The project will receive a two-year payback from a $250,000 utility incentive from National Grid, Fairbanks said in a statement.

Newly installed controls at the library added LED lighting capabilities such as occupancy sensors, grouping fixtures into zones, scene controls and scheduling, Fairbanks said.

“We were able to both significantly improve lighting in the Phillips Memorial Library for hundreds of students, staff and faculty using the space every day and find a solution that will deliver continual operational savings,” said Andrew J. Sullivan, executive director of the physical plant at Providence College.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.