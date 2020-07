Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Robert G. Driscoll Jr. was awarded the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association 2020 Builders’ Award for his leadership and student-athlete development at Providence College. Driscoll, who has served as the college’s athletic director for 20 years, has led the development of a number of athletic facilities at PC, including the $35 million Ruane Friar Development…