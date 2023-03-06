Pediatricians release video to spread awareness about ‘tripledemic’

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island pediatricians are warning parents of the dangers of the “tripledemic,” the circulation of multiple respiratory viruses.

The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are all spreading among Rhode Islanders and, in particular, children. This has led to high rates of emergency room utilization in recent months. The Rhode Island Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has released an awareness video to give parents advice on how to handle the rise in cases.

“Since the fall we have been seeing increased cases in illness due to viruses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, which have led to an increase in emergency room utilization,” said pediatrician Dr. Allison Brindle. “That’s why we are releasing this public awareness video to arm parents and others with information about symptoms, when to call your doctor, and simple prevention measures, including regular hand washing and masking in crowded indoor places to avoid these respiratory illnesses.”

The video highlights common symptoms of the viruses and can help parents figure out what steps to take. It also offers examples of preventative measures, such as good hygiene, wearing face masks in crowded spaces, avoiding school or work when sick, and calling the doctor for questions or concerns.

“By following these simple tips, Rhode Islanders can stay healthy and avoid unnecessary trips to already busy emergency rooms across the state,” Brindle said.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.