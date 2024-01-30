RIPTA approves contract for Phase 1 of new transit center

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved a $16.9 million contract to Next Wave Partners to begin the first phase of designing and building a new transit center in Providence to serve as RIPTA’s central bus depot. A private consortium, Next Wave Partners includes Gilbane Development Co., Marsella Development, Plenary Americas, CUBE 3 and Jacobs. The RIPTA board's decision immediately drew criticism from public transit advocates who noted that the agency is grappling with financial problems and looking to cut bus routes to bridge a multimillion dollar deficit. "When RIPTA is facing imminent service cuts, unable to pay enough to attract bus drivers and expecting an even worse fiscal cliff in the next two years, it is financially irresponsible to undertake an expensive move to a new bus hub in a clearly worse location than the current one," the RI Transit Riders said in a statement. Calling the service cuts currently being considered to address a budget deficit a "calamity and disruption that will be experienced by thousands of residents and employers," John Flaherty, deputy director of Grow Smart RI, said the organization does not support any action advancing the development of a new transit hub until state officials address "chronic underfunding of transit service that's been well-documented for over 20 years." “It's clear that riders place a much higher value on the importance of increased service frequency and hours of operation than on a new transit hub facility,” he said. “The interest of riders should come first for state leaders.” Though the potential site of a new transit center is unknown, a RIPTA press release on Tuesday promised a "state-of-the-art temperature-controlled passenger arrival and seating area and multi-modal accommodations for bicyclists," among other amenities, decrying the current location at Kennedy Plaza as a "sprawling footprint…which is spread out across an urban park.” “A new transit center is a major step in strengthening our transit system and laying the groundwork to expand ridership, maximize investment from the private sector, and create a financially viable model,” said RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. In a follow-up statement, Cristy Raposo Perry, RIPTA director of communications and public outreach, said determining the exact site will be part of this first phase. "RIPTA will explore various options and seek public input," she said. "We are not considering one site more than others." RIPTA previously considered a five-story indoor bus depot on Dorrance Street that would include RIPTA administrative offices, along with retail space, residential units and parking. However, in December, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said his administration was considering a parcel in the I-195 Redevelopment District. Asked if he has reconsidered support for that location, spokesperson Olivia DaRocha on Tuesday said that the administration is "vetting and considering multiple locations, including a parcel of land on the I-195 District." Calling the board approval a “great first step forward toward constructing a transit hub that has the ability to greatly enhance the transit experience in greater Providence,” R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr., who serves as RIPTA board chairman, said the project will allow the agency to expand to new markets and "provide a safe and efficient center for operations." Phase one is expected to take 18 months and will include site studies, assessments, public engagement, permitting "and any third-party approvals, and develop 30% and 60% conceptual designs," with Next Wave developing cost estimates and financial structuring, according to the announcement. Mayor Brett P. Smiley said in the joint announcement he was "looking forward to collaborating with RIPTA to ensure that this new transit hub fully meets the modern transportation needs of the many residents, workers, students and visitors that use our bus hub every day.” A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the Smiley administration has a location preference. McKee said the development will bring the state’s public transit system “into the 21st century," increase ridership and reduce cars and emissions. "There are many factors being taken into account with making this decision as outlined in the [request for proposals]," said DaRocha. "Including...the viability of commercial, retail, and housing opportunities at the site." (Update added a statement for RI Transit Riders.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.