RIPTA approves contract for Phase 1 of new transit center

Updated at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

By
-
THE RI PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON TUESDAY approved a contract with Next Wave Rhode Island Partners to begin designing a new transit center in Providence which will serve as RIPTA’s central bus depot. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved a $16.9 million contract to Next Wave Partners to begin the first phase of designing and building a new transit center in Providence to serve as RIPTA’s central bus depot. A private consortium, Next Wave Partners includes Gilbane Development Co., Marsella Development,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display