Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 25, 2020

Women’s Center of New Bedford benefit

G.I.V.E. THE BLUEPRINT, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a fundraising event for the Women’s Center of New Bedford on Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. at General Fitness, 425 Pleasant St., Fall River. Each person who registers for this event will be assigned a gift to bring to the yoga/brunch as admittance to the event. The gifts must be unwrapped and will be donated to the Women’s Center of New Bedford and to children receiving in-home mental health services in the Greater Boston area. After the yoga class, a light brunch will be provided, as well as a cash raffle in which all proceeds will be donated to G.I.V.E. THE BLUEPRINT. Face masks required. For more information, visit: Women’s Center of New Bedford benefit event.

Get Steppin’ 5K Walk for the homeless

Steppingstone Inc. is hosting a virtual 5K walk to help raise funds for the homeless in Fall River until Dec. 31. Join the effort by walking alone or by forming your own team of walkers to raise funds. Share a video of your walk experience and Steppingstone will share it on its website and social media pages. Donations and sponsorships are encouraged to help fund the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the winter months. For more information, visit: Get Steppin Fundraising 5K Walk for the homeless in Fall River.

Donate to a veteran in need

Ocean State Job Lot is hosting its “Buy, Get” Program, which is aimed at benefitting veterans in need during the holiday season. The initiative began on Thursday, Oct. 29. Any customer who buys a winter coat at the store for $40, with a retail value of $80-$120, and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will receive a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. For more information, visit: Ocean State Job Lots Buy Give Program to Benefit Veterans during the holiday season.