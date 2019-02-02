Philanthropy Calendar, July 8, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Fishing for a cause

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Meeting Street’s Fishing for a Cause Tournament has returned to local waters in a new way. On June 13, the new “Fishing from Afar” launched, inviting anglers to cast their lines to raise funds for The Schwartz School and Meeting Street’s programs that provide educational and developmental services to children with special needs, and their families, across southeastern Massachusetts through Aug. 15. The do-it-yourself format encourages anglers to create their own tournament with family and friends using Meeting Street’s easy-to-use crowd-funding platform justgiving.com/campaign/FFA. Just a few clicks and the competition for the biggest fish and the biggest donation to Meeting Street is on. For more information, email events@meetingstreet.org or go to: Meeting Street Fishing For A Cause Fundraising Tournament.

Virtual paddle to protect shoreline access

Clean Ocean Access is hosting its annual Paddle for Shoreline Access event for 50 days, from Friday, June 26, to Saturday, Aug. 15, on each individual’s virtual race course. The event , which is typically an annual race around Goat Island and Rose Island in Newport, is designed to benefit the protecting of shoreline access in the Aquidneck Island locale. Paddle for Access is the longest-running paddle-board event in Rhode Island and now in its 11th year. There is a one-time fee of $20 plus processing to register for the event that will go toward supporting access. All participants will receive a custom 2.5-liter dry bag with a clear pocket. For more information, visit: Virtual paddle to protect shoreline access benefit.

Charity wiffle ball tournament

Yellow Stick Tournament, a committee of people who want to give back to the Rhode Island community while offering something fun to do, is hosting a wiffle ball tournament for charity on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hank Soar Athletic Complex, 500 Prospect St., Pawtucket. The second annual coed wiffle ball tournament will support Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. All proceeds from the event will go to OSDRI in appreciation of what the organization does for servicemen and servicewomen in Rhode Island. Cost is $25 for early bird tickets for a team of five, or $110 per team at the regular price. For more information, visit: Charity wiffle ball tournament.

Virtual Yappy Hour for Animals

Potter League for Animals, a nonprofit animal shelter based in Middletown, will be hosting a virtual fundraising event that will span a few weeks’ time and culminate on Sunday, July 12. The event will include a week full of inspirational storytelling, an online virtual auction, special guests, surprises and more, while participants attend from the comfort of their home. The organization announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it made the decision to unite its LoveBash for Animals and Yappy Hour summer events into a single Virtual Yappy Hour event on July 12. Potter League promotes the humane treatment of animals while providing shelter and care for lost or unwanted companion animals. Donations to the nonprofit start at $25. For more information, visit: Virtual Yappy Hour for Animals.

North Kingstown school golf benefit

The North Kingstown Educational Foundation is hosting its first annual golf day on Saturday, July 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rolling Greens Golf Course, located at 1625 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown. Registration for the event includes nine holes of golf and lunch, with the proceeds going to fund grants for students, teachers and staff. Tickets cost $45-$50 per person. When purchasing tickets, select “Individual” if you would like to be assigned to a foursome or play solo. Select “Foursome” if you have a group of four people who would like to play together. For more information, visit: North Kingstown Educational Foundation golf benefit.

Cure diabetes fundraising dinner

Dhana Yoga Foundation is hosting its annual cure diabetes fundraising dinner on Saturday, July 25, from 6-10 p.m. at 1047 Allen St., Dartmouth. The charity event is to support and raise funds for a medical mission that will be held in remote areas of Nepal. This event will also include raffle tickets and handmade products from Nepal that will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit: Dhana Yoga Foundation Cure Diabetes Annual Fundraiser.

3rd Annual Joseph P. McDonald Memorial 5K

The 3rd Annual Joseph P. McDonald Memorial 5K road race will be run virtually on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 9-10 a.m. in Rhode Island. All of the proceeds from the event will go to Teen Challenge Rhode Island, which is a part of Teen Challenge New England & New Jersey, and provides adults, teens and families with a comprehensive Christian faith-based solution, clinical counseling and life-coaching for drugs, alcohol and other life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society. The race is in memory of Joseph P. McDonald, “JoJo,” of Rocky Hill, Conn., formerly of North Providence, who passed away on Sept. 14, 2016, at 36 years old. McDonald received his law degree from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2004 and founded McDonald Law Associates in 2006. For more information, visit: 3rd Annual Joseph P. McDonald Memorial 5k Road Race.

Meghan K. Duffy charity tournament

A Wish Come True Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit organization founded in 1982 that serves ill children and their families in the community, and the Meghan K. Duffy Memorial Foundation are hosting a charity golf and tennis tournament on Monday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ledgemont Country Club, 131 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The support of this tournament will strengthen both organizations, allowing them to serve many more families with children who are facing life-threatening illnesses. The donation-based cost is $50-$100, depending on the package chosen. For more information, visit: Meghan K. Duffy Charity Tournament.