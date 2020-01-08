Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 8, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Comedy to aid animal shelter

The Portuguese Kids are back in Fall River for their annual Forever Paws Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Liberal Club, 20 Star St., Fall River. Come for a fun night out and help raise funds for a great cause. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/forever-paws-fundraiser.

Music for food

The Paula Clare Band will perform a concert to raise money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank helps families in need. Clare is very passionate about this organization. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit paulaclare.com/ri-food-bank-fundraiser.

A Mysterious Affair

Don your deerstalker hat, polish your monocle, twirl your mustaches, brush off your furs, and stroll onto the scene of a 1920s English country house murder mystery titled “A Mysterious Affair” on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7-10 p.m. at the Providence Athenæum, 251 Benefit St., Providence. The entire library will transform into an elegant estate, marred by a terrible crime. While you sip, nibble and socialize, can you follow the clues to lead you to the truth? Tickets cost $125 per member and $175 per nonmember, with proceeds benefiting the Athenæum’s collections, programs and historic home. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/a-mysterious-affair-fundraiser.

Help youths pursue their dreams

The Natasha Love Foundation for Non-Violence is hosting the fifth annual Inspiration of Love Youth Artist & Leadership Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-10:30 pm. at the Rhode Island Shriners, Imperial Room, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event is dedicated to raising funds for art-related educational therapeutic programs and creating awareness for peaceful solutions, the subject of the foundation’s ongoing research. Tickets cost between $75-$100. Donations are encouraged. Cocktail attire is appropriate. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/Natasha-Love-Foundation.