Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 23, 2024

Bowling for books

Books Are Wings, a local reading advocacy organization, will hold its Bowling for Books campaign kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at Breaktime Bowl and Bar, 999 Main St., No. 1330, Pawtucket. The event will launch the organization’s 11th annual Gift of Literacy campaign. Bowling, light appetizers, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar will be featured. Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit Books Are Wings’ website.

Fun run

Dare to Dream Ranch, a Foster-based nonprofit that supports military veterans, will hold its Oktoberfest Fun Run Fundraiser 5K on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the ranch, 12 Snagwood Road, Foster. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite German Oktoberfest or Halloween outfits. The event will also feature food trucks and raffles. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $20 for students and veterans. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Mardi Gras celebration

The Tomorrow Fund, a local organization supporting children with cancer and their families, will hold its 36th annual Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The Mardi Gras-themed event will offer dinner, dancing and a live auction. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Tickets cost $200. For more information, visit The Tomorrow Fund’s website.

House party

Pump House Music Works, a local organization that supports live music in the community, will hold its second annual Fundraiser Auction on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the nonprofit, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The event will feature food and drinks, live music, raffles and auctions. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.