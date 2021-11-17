Phoenix Partnership and Polaris MEP offer virtual training course on lean manufacturing

PROVIDENCE – The Phoenix Partnership Ltd. and Polaris MEP will offer a free virtual lean manufacturing training course on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The session introduces lean methodologies and tools in a fun, interactive way, and is geared toward executives, supervisors and managers at Rhode Island manufacturing facilities.

“By digging into 21st-century lean methodologies, you will be better equipped to support employee development and the company growth in a competitive manufacturing environment,” Polaris MEP said in a statement.

Polaris MEP uses the example of Chi Kitchen in Providence as a lean manufacturing success story. With a $5,000 lean training and implementation investment, the company saw $50,000 in direct cost savings, $100,000 in new sales and $50,000 in retained sales, and hired additional employees to meet demand, according to Polaris MEP.

Registration for the workshop can be made here.

Polaris MEP programs are offered to Rhode Island manufacturers via U.S. Department of Commerce funding. Participants may be asked to provide impact data and assessment through an impartial third-party survey firm up to a year after a Polaris MEP-hosted public workshop.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.