Pipeline grows wider for trained cannabis workers

By
-
BRANCHING OUT: Jennifer Johnson, vice president of the Division of Workforce Partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island, says there are more than 370 applicants for the college’s new cannabis training program in the days after it was announced. There are only 15 seats available.  PBN PHOTO/ PAUL SPETRINI
BRANCHING OUT: Jennifer Johnson, vice president of the Division of Workforce Partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island, says there are more than 370 applicants for the college’s new cannabis training program in the days after it was announced. There are only 15 seats available.  PBN PHOTO/ PAUL SPETRINI

The legalization of cannabis for recreational use in Rhode Island is giving new meaning to the term “green jobs.” There are no more than 100 cannabis-related businesses, and the number of cannabis jobs eclipsed 1,700 in 2023, a 45% increase over 2022, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. But a budding sector

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display