Polaris MEP offers ‘Back2Better with Lean Manufacturing’ online panel discussion

PROVIDENCE – Manufacturing executives, operations managers, engineers, students and others interested in manufacturing are encouraged to attend a Polaris MEP virtual panel presentation, “Back2Better with Lean Manufacturing.”

With lean methodologies helping manufacturers achieve efficiency, quality and consistency, the online session features two experts in the field. Ken Bertram is CEO of Herrick & White and Jill Lancaster is director of administration and finance for WaterRower Inc. Both will share their companies’ experiences with lean manufacturing. Kathie Mahoney, Polaris MEP center director, will moderate the session.

The free session will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27.

Attendees can register here.

