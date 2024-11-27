Polaris MEP partners with Pawtucket Foundation to hold manufacturing forum

PAWTUCKET – Polaris MEP and the Pawtucket Foundation are partnering to present “The Pawtucket Manufacturers’ Forum” to gather feedback directly from local manufacturers about the challenges they face within the city.

Challenges can range from “navigating government assistance,” to “dealing with potholes that slow down deliveries, workforce issues, or something else,” according to the event announcement.

Hosted by Teknor Apex at 94 Mendon Ave. in Pawtucket on Dec. 4 beginning at 10 a.m., attendees will have the opportunity to voice concerns and share challenges being faced in the manufacturing industry “from infrastructure to workforce issues,” provide feedback to community leaders to help them address government and economic development strategies, connect with other manufacturers and stakeholders “to foster collaboration and partnerships,” and participate in collective brainstorming sessions to explore solutions to common obstacles.

To register, click here.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.