Polaris MEP receives $1.5M federal grant to reduce recidivism

By
-
POLARIS MEP has received a $1.5 million federal grant to help reduce recidivism.
POLARIS MEP has received a $1.5 million federal grant to help reduce recidivism.

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP will receive $1.5 million in federal funds to help the manufacturing partnership and support organization help people reentering society and find work after being incarcerated. The state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday that the grant award, administered through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Pathway Home grant program, will help Polaris MEP and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR