Polaris MEP, RIMA to hold Manufacturing Month kickoff in October

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will launch this year’s Manufacturing Month with a day of industry insights, networking and career exploration opportunities on Oct. 4.

The day of programming will bring together local industry leaders, buyers, partners, universities, legislators and local students in an effort to bolster the state’s manufacturing sector.

At the event, held at Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence from 7:30 a.m. to noon, organizers will share the results of their State of Rhode Island Manufacturing survey.

More than 500 students in grades eight through 12 are expected to attend interactive exhibits designed to serve as a “taste test” for different manufacturing careers.

Former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo officially recognized October as Manufacturing Month in 2017.

Those interested in attending can register at go.polarismep.org/RIMFGDay.

