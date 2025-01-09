Portsmouth home sale for $4.95M is highest in town for 2024

PORTSMOUTH – A 5,700-square-foot home built three years ago in Portsmouth recently sold for $4.95 million, making it the highest sale in the town for 2024, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The Nantucket-style home at 483 Vanderbilt Lane contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The real estate firm cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to determine that this was the most expensive single-family home sale in Portsmouth for 2024.

While the two-story home comes with 180-degree ocean views, the home is considered off the water and the sale marks the highest non-waterfront sale on record in the town, according to Mott & Chace.

The kitchen includes leathered quartz countertops on an oversized island, new appliances and custom cabinetry, the real estate firm said.

The home, which stands on nearly an acre of land, is fully fenced in, including a saltwater pool, a hot tub and an outdoor kitchen with heaters for year-round use, Mott & Chace said.

The home comes with a wellness oasis on the lower level, including a home gym with rubberized floors, a full bath, an infrared sauna and a cold plunge.

The property also comes with a three-car garage, with an epoxy floor finish, built-in storage features and a Tesla charging station, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Portsmouth property assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.35 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $523,200 of the property value is attributed to the land.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Kylie McCollough, a sales associate for Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Nicole Carstensen, also a sales associate for Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Smith and Jessica Newton Smith. The property was purchased by David Benjamin Lopez and Lisa Lopez, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.