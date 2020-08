Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

As Realtors, we plan for the future, but we train for the unexpected. I believe we should be sharpening our saw no matter what the market looks like. Never be complacent and never stop moving forward. In real estate, you need a spine of iron and a heart of gold. We face rejection on a…