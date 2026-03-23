Powerhouse Team ‘Feliz Mortgage Group’ Joins Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI)

Cranston, RI — Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is proud to announce that Feliz Mortgage Group, led by respected industry leader Ramon Feliz, has joined its East Coast division. This strategic partnership strengthens PRMI’s presence in the region and together, will create more opportunities for homebuyers across Rhode Island and surrounding communities.

The team includes top producer Rose Benscome, along with rising talent Marlena Morel and Dariel Blanco, supported by an experienced operations staff dedicated to delivering a seamless, high-quality experience for both homebuyers and real estate partners.

“Ramon and his team bring an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to the communities they serve,” said Sean Zierak, PRMI Division President. “Their focus on education and client experience aligns perfectly with PRMI’s mission, and together we are positioned to make an even greater impact across the region.”

Ramon’s journey reflects resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to helping families build long-term financial stability through homeownership. With more than a decade of mortgage experience, he is widely recognized for his client advocacy and dedication to financial education, making a meaningful impact within the Hispanic community and among first-time homebuyers.

Now aligned with PRMI’s best-in-class operations platform and diverse portfolio of loan products, including first-time homebuyer programs, down payment assistance, and specialized financing such as DSCR and other non-QM solutions, the Feliz Mortgage Group is positioned to expand its reach and elevate the level of service it delivers.

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PRMI is proud to be RIHousing’s Top Participating Lender, a distinction that underscores its leadership in helping first-time homebuyers access affordable homeownership programs. With a strong and growing footprint throughout the Northeast, PRMI continues to deliver consistent performance, operational excellence, and meaningful community impact.

“Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions someone can make,” said Ramon. “Our mission is to simplify the process, educate our clients, and help more families achieve homeownership. Partnering with PRMI allows us to do that at an even higher level.”

With this partnership, Feliz Mortgage Group is poised to grow its impact across Rhode Island and beyond—creating more pathways to homeownership while continuing to deliver trusted, results-driven support to clients and referral partners.

The Feliz Mortgage Group at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. are located at 400 Reservoir Ave Suites 3D & 3E, Providence, RI. For more information, or to apply with the Feliz Mortgage Group, visit primarylocal.com/team/ramon-feliz/

https://www.primarylocal.com