PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday released its schedule of productions that will take the theater’s stage as part of the upcoming 2024-25 season, beginning Sept. 21 with “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” which PPAC called “an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how

PPAC called "an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.”

Diamond's numerous chart-topping songs include “Sweet Caroline" and “Girl, You'll be Woman Soon."

PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said the schedule this year is themed “A Sparkling Season of Broadway Gems,” which includes six shows as part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway series and three as part of the Encore Series.

The Broadway Series includes the Providence premieres of "MJ: The Musical," "Life of Pi," "Back to the Future: The Musical" and "Some Like it Hot."

The Encore Series includes a one-week engagement of "Mamma Mia!," as well as "Riverdance 30 – The New Generation," and the Jazz-era crime satire "Chicago."

"Hamilton" will return to PPAC in December for two-weeks as part of two special engagement; the Tony Award winning "The Cher Show" will play for two performances in February 2025.

In 2021 the economic impact on the state from the two-week run of "Hamilton" was projected to be more than $5.5 million, according to Advantage Marketing Information.

The full schedule, and dates include:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical , Sept. 21 - 28

Shucked , Oct. 20 - 27

Mamma Mia! Nov. 12 – 17

Hamilton , Dec. 11 – 22

MJ: The Musical , Jan. 21 - 26

The Cher Show , Feb. 5-6

Life of Pi , Feb 11 - 16

Juliet , Feb. 25 – March 2

The Vanishing Elephant , March 15

, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation , April 4 – 6

Some Like It Hot , April 22 - 27

Chicago , May 2 - 4

Back to the Future : The Musical , June 10 – 15

PPAC said current subscribers will receive their subscription renewal packets in the mail within the next 10 days; the subscription renewal deadline is April 26.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com