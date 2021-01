PPP, EIDL AND MORE: WHAT’S NEW AND WHAT’S NEXT

THE RECENT PASSAGE OF THE ECONOMIC AID ACT BROUGHT WITH IT SEVERAL UPDATES TO PPP, PPP FORGIVENESS, EIDL AND OTHER COVID RELIEF PROGRAMS. PLEASE JOIN THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, RI COMMERCE CORPORATION AND RISCPA/RI BUSINESS FORUM FOR A FREE -VIRTUAL TRAINING SEMINAR TO WALK YOU THROUGH WHAT’S NEW AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THESE PROGRAMS.

UPDATES TO 1ST DRAW PPP LOANS. A BREAKDOWN OF ELIGIBILITY AND MORE ON 2ND DRAW PPP LOANS. NEW ADDITIONS TO PPP LOAN FORGIVENESS INCLUDING THE NEW STREAMLINED APPLICATION AND WHAT YOU NEED TO DO. UPDATES ON EIDL, THE SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATORS GRANT PROGRAM, AND TIME FOR Q&A ON ANY ISSUES YOUR SMALL BUSINESS IS FACING.

LINK TO REGISTER IS LISTED BELOW

https://www.riscpa.org/news-and-events/1211020/ppp_eidl_and_more_whats_new_and_whats_next/view-event

THE TEAMS EVENT LINK WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED.

RISCPA QuickBooks seminar on PPP eligibility shortcuts and CPA assistance (one-on-one consultations based on availability) will be available to help businesses with the application process.