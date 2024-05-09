Prestige Therapy building in East Providence sells for $500,000

EAST PROVIDENCE – A 3,600-square-foot commercial building on Route 114 recently sold for $500,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The one-story building at 2740 Pawtucket Ave. is divided into two commercial office spaces, including one that continues to be occupied by Prestige Therapy, which offers pediatric speech therapy and occupational therapy for children ages 2 years old and up.

The other unit in the building remains vacant, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The property was purchased by Vladislav Naydenov and Violeta Dimitrova, the real estate firm said.

The buyers were represented by Alfred Sliney of A.E. Sliney, the firm said.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Joseph DePasquale and Carolyn DePasquale.

The property was purchased by VBV Properties LLC, which is based in Cumberland and registered to Naydenov, according to the trustee’s deed.

The office building was most recently valued by East Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $417,500, according to the city’s property assessment database.

The building was constructed in 1970 and it stands on a 0.3-acre lot, according to the database.

