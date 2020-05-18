Primary mail ballot applications due Tuesday

PROVIDENCE – Mail ballot applications for Rhode Island’s June 2 presidential preference primary are due to local canvas boards by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The R.I. Department of State said that due to COVID-19, all registered voters would receive mail ballot applications and that the election will be predominantly a mail ballot election. Those who cannot vote by mail were advised that there will be fewer polling places open, however the department said it encouraged voters to use the mail ballot option.

“It is my responsibility to make sure you are able to exercise your right to vote safely and securely,” R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a guide for primary voters. “The social-distancing practices that help us prevent the spread of [COVID-19] have forced us to change many aspects of our life but we can still be united in casting our votes. That’s why we encourage all Rhode Island voters to apply for a mail ballot to vote in the upcoming presidential primary. Voting by mail ballot makes it possible for you to vote without having to go to a polling place in person.”

A copy of the mail ballot application may be found online.

