PROVIDENCE – The city is allocating $180,000 to become the second urban area in the state to test sound cameras aimed at cracking down on noisy vehicles, the mayor's office confirmed Wednesday. Equipped with microphones and artificial intelligence software, the cameras will identify noisy vehicles and map trouble spots across the city, said Anthony Vega, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley.

Providence opened bids on Oct. 20 for a one-year, sound camera pilot program contract, the city’s first effort to deploy noise-enforcement technology, with two optional one-year extensions built into the deal.

Three companies – American Traffic Solutions, Blue Line Solutions, and Jenoptik Mobility Solutions – are competing to install the technology, with the city set to evaluate bids this week and select a vendor by the end of the year, according to the mayor's office.

Smiley has not finalized fine amounts, but said the program will likely start with warnings, escalating to fines of $500 to $1,000 for repeat offenders, with the goal of changing behavior rather than generating revenue.

The pilot program is expected to be operational by 2026, and privacy remains a top priority. Cameras will record only violations and data will be stored securely and accessed solely by authorized staff, Vega said.

Residents reported 6,198 noise-related complaints in 2023 and nearly 5,000 in 2024 through the police department’s non-emergency line, according to the city of Providence.

Smiley has previously cited noise as one of the most frequent complaints he hears from residents. His noise camera initiative was initially stalled in 2024 by legal uncertainty and failed attempts to secure state legislation.

However, in early 2025, Providence’s legal department determined the city could move forward with the sound-camera pilot under local authority, since state law does not yet authorize automated noise enforcement, according to the Providence Noise Project. The move follows Newport’s own test of the technology, which was launched in late 2023 in response to rising complaints about blaring music and modified engines.

Newport officials initially considered police checkpoints to monitor noisy vehicles, but city of Newport spokesperson Thomas Shevlin said the idea proved “too problematic.” Instead, the city ran a five-month trial using noise sensors mounted on a roadside police trailer, which normally measures traffic speeds.

During the trial, no fines were issued. Shevlin said the pilot's focus was more on changing behavior before issuing penalties.

As of the most recent data released October 2024, the Newport Police Department had “reviewed 39 potential violations,” which resulted in 10 warnings and eight municipal citations.