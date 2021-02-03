Brown allowing Providence area grads to attend commencement in person

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has modified its structure for the 2021 commencement in which the upcoming graduates who are in the Providence area can participate in person, while families and guests will watch the ceremony virtually.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson wrote Jan. 21 in a letter to the campus community that the university’s decision to hold the commencement events – scheduled for May 1-2 – was made after consulting with local health officials and experts. She also said Brown will consider relaxing restrictions if the health circumstances improve, but the university “cannot plan for that uncertain outcome.”

Additionally, Brown said its alumni relations is working with the 2020 graduating class to find ways to honor their achievements. The 2020 class’s commencement was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Brown had hoped to honor both classes in May. However, the state of the pandemic makes that infeasible, Paxson said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

