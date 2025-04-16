Providence Chamber 2025 Economic Outlook Breakfast to focus on AI

PROVIDENCE – The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and Santander Bank will host their annual Economic Outlook Breakfast on April 22, focusing on the Providence-area economy and recent business trends influenced by the emergence of artificial intelligence and to “explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities that AI presents to businesses of all sizes,” according to the announcement.

Panelists will discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming the local business landscape, with audience members providing feedback on the changing dynamics through a survey consisting of economic and business climate-related questions.

Joining moderator Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, will be Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Michael Lee, senior executive vice president and managing director of commercial banking at Santander Bank.

Panelists scheduled to be featured include Rajani Mahadevan, chief operating officer at The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.; Matt Nylin, director of analytics and data engineering at Vacasa; Martin King, founder and CEO of AI-X.com; and Stephen Stanley, Santander Bank chief U.S. economist.

