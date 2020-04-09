Providence City Council calls for state to suspend evictions, foreclosures

PROVIDENCE – The City Council has introduced a resolution that would call on the state to suspend evictions and foreclosures until the COVID-19 crisis passes.

The resolution is co-sponsored by eight council members.

Councilwoman Rachel Miller, the lead sponsor, said the state should act now to keep people in their homes, given the closing of nonessential businesses, restaurants and bars, and the resulting impact on the economy.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, a fellow sponsor, said the resolution will support residents and business owners alike.

It asks the state to do the following: suspend evictions for nonpayment of rent if the inability to pay is due to the loss of income associated with the spread of COVID-19; suspend foreclosure proceedings for homeowners and landlords if the inability to make timely mortgage payments is related to precautions against the spread of the disease; mandate that unemployment insurance and temporary disability insurance be considered acceptable sources of income for all residential rental agreements; and mandate that tax-sale proceedings be suspended until at least July 15.

