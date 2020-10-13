Providence City Council considers suspending FY 2021 tax sale

PROVIDENCE – Members of the City Council are calling for the city to suspend its fiscal 2021 property tax sale amid the continued financial strain posed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

An ordinance introduced by Councilman James Taylor with support from several other council members would postpone the scheduled tax sale for delinquent properties until the following year.

Taylor in a statement cited the measure as a way to provide some financial relief to residents facing tough choices over food, housing and tax bills.

“Tax sales do provide some relief to the budget, but it’s very small,” Council President Pro Tempore Michael Correia said in a statement. “The city will be made whole in the following fiscal year, and residents will have the time they need to find the financial assistance they may need to keep their properties.”

- Advertisement -

The legislation, which was sent to the council’s Committee on Ordinances for further review, is not expected to have a fiscal impact since the tax sale will still be held at a later date with interest still accruing, according to Billy Kepner, the council’s deputy chief of staff.

In fiscal 2020, 100 residential properties were included in the property tax sale, generating an estimated $1.1 million in revenue.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.