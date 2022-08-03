Providence City Council to discuss, vote on proposed $125M school construction bond

PROVIDENCE – The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday about a proposed $125 million bond referendum to help the city continue to make improvements in its school infrastructure.

The meeting, being held both in person and streamed online, will have officials from the R.I. Department of Education – which currently controls the Providence Public School District – offer a presentation relative to the bond. The council says the matter was introduced off docket during the July 28 meeting, and a vote to put the bond question on the Nov. 6 ballot is expected to be taken.

It is unclear what specific school construction projects the bond would be used for if voters sign off on it in November and where the bond money would be coming from. The city council’s office referred Providence Business News to RIDE for details, and RIDE did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

The council said the proposed $125 million bond builds upon the city’s 10-year commitment to investing up to $400 million in school infrastructure made by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza since 2017.

Back in February, RIDE unveiled the 2022 School Building Authority Report, which also includes details on a second $250 million bond for voters to approve in November to finance additional school construction, Rhode Island’s ongoing work to improve public school infrastructure across the state. Providence schools were among the spotlights within the 64-page report.

The report noted at the time that approximately $330 million has been utilized for either planning and renovations to schools that are currently underway throughout the city. Some noted projects include the $44 million demolition and replacing of Spaziano Elementary School, $35 million in renovations to Classical High School, $21 million to renovate Hope High School and a $75 million project to transform the former St. Joseph’s Hospital into a Pre-K-through-8 school.

In April, PPSD announced that William D’Abate Elementary School was to undergo this starting this summer a year-long $21 million renovation. Both students and school staff would be temporarily relocated to Carl G. Lauro Elementary School on Kenyon Street this school year while renovations are being completed.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.