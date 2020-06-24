Providence College announces fall schedule structure

PROVIDENCE – Providence College announced its partial plan to reopen its campus for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The college, like others around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, closed its campus in March for the rest of the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and switched to online learning.

PC will start the fall semester Aug. 31 in person on campus “with remote accommodations” for students and faculty if necessary. There will also be no class holidays during the fall, PC said. In-person courses will conclude Nov. 20 at PC and the college will shift to remote learning starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 11. Final exams will take place remotely from Dec. 14-18, PC said.

PC said further details on other logistics, such as residence hall move-in plans and on-campus testing protocols, are in the “late stages of development” and are expected to be announced next month.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.