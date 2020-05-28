Providence College names Reid provost

PROVIDENCE – Sean F. Reid, dean of Ithaca College School of Business, is joining the leadership team at Providence College.

Reid will be the private Catholic college’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs starting July 1, the school announced on Thursday. Reid will take over for Hugh F. Lena, who is stepping down after close to five decades serving as a faculty member at PC – the last 16 as provost.

Reid will be responsible for planning, strategic development and oversight of PC’s academic programs, the college said. Reid has served as Ithaca College School of Business’ dean since 2015. He has managed the business school’s development of a strategic plan, oversaw curriculum updates and worked with colleagues in both private fundraising and student recruitment, among other initiatives, PC said.

Incoming PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement that Reid has been a key partner with Ithaca’s development and finance teams to support not just the business school but the college as a whole, and anticipates “that he will do the same here at Providence College.”

