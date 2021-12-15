Providence College professor receives $11.3M grant for study on teaching writing process

PROVIDENCE – A Providence College education professor received a substantial federal grant to help study the implementation, testing and refinement of teachers using self-regulation strategy development to teach the writing process, with strong emphasis on developing social emotional learning capacities within this approach.

Laura Hauerwas has been awarded an $11.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for her project, titled “Testing the Impact of Self-Regulation Strategy Development,” the college announced Wednesday. PC said this grant, which will spread across five years, is the largest such award in the college’s history.

PC said the goal of Hauerwas’ project is to increase access points for writing proficiency, and the project team will evaluate its impact on social and emotional learning. The project’s total cost is $13.7 million, the majority of it being funded from the federal grant and the $2.4 million balance coming from partner school districts and other nongovernmental sources, PC said.

“The scope of this project and the size of this grant speak to the importance of Dr. Hauerwas’ research,” PC Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Sean F. Reid said in a statement. “As an educator of educators, Dr. Hauerwas has dedicated her professional career to improving elementary and special education teaching practices. We’re so pleased to see her project receive funding and can’t wait to see the benefits of her research.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.