Providence College researcher named DeBakey Fellow in History of Medicine

PROVIDENCE – A Providence College researcher has been named a National Library of Medicine Michael E. DeBakey Fellow in the History of Medicine for 2020.

Todd Olszewski is one of six recipients of the honor. Olszewski, an associate professor in Providence College’s department of health policy and management, is working on a research project that examines administrative policies at the National Institutes of Health.

Olszewski’s project, titled “Biomedical Politics and Science Administration at the National Institutes of Health” has a focus within the National Library of Medicine’s History of Medicine division. The work falls within Olszewski’s areas of expertise, which include the history of medicine, biomedical research and health policy.

The DeBakey Fellows program is named in honor of Dr. Michael E. DeBakey, a world-renowned heart surgeon who was an early pioneer in heart transplants, artificial hearts and ventricular assist pumps. He died in Texas in 2008 at the age of 100.

