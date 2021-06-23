Providence College to hold in-person commencement for 2020 class Oct. 3

PROVIDENCE – Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard wrote in a June 15 message to the campus community that the college will hold an on-campus commencement for the 2020 graduating class Oct. 3.

The 2020 in-person ceremony was initially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 ceremony was held in May on the college campus in lieu of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, which is being used as a mass vaccination site.

Sicard said PC surveyed the 2020 graduating class in January about their preferences for a commencement ceremony and the findings led the college to announce plans for an event during the 2021 Homecoming festivities.

Sicard said each graduate will be allowed two guests to attend the ceremony and there will be other opportunities to connect socially during Homecoming weekend.

“We have not stopped thinking about your class and how we can best honor your achievements,” Sicard said.

He also noted that additional information about the commencement plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

