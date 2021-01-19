Providence completes bond refunding with $2M savings

PROVIDENCE – The city recently closed a transaction refunding its 2021 general obligation bonds, according to a news release.

The new, five-year tax-exempt bonds were issued at a 0.93% interest cost, while taxable bonds were issued at a 2.02% interest cost and seven-year maturity. The bond issuing will pay off the city’s existing bonds at a 4.99% rate.

The interest rate differential will provide $1.8 million in savings in fiscal year 2021 and $220,000 in fiscal 2022 for a total savings of $2.02 million, according to the release.

The City Council in December authorized refunding of the city’s 2010 general obligation bonds, which were estimated to generate $1.3 million in net savings to cover the city’s outstanding pension liability.

