Providence council approves changes needed to hire for contested police community relations job

PROVIDENCE – City lawmakers appear to have settled their beef over a new community relations role in the Providence Police Department, with the City Council Thursday giving its blessing on budget changes for the job.

The council’s 12-0 vote effectively ends a months-long conflict that began when Mayor Jorge O. Elorza named City Recreation Director Michael Stephens as his pick for the position despite Stephens’ lack of policing experience. The decision drew swift backlash from local and national police organizations, as well as council members over what was supposed to be a job filled by a sworn law enforcement officer.

The council sought to adjust the job to fit Stephens’ credentials, changing the position to a civilian role with a corresponding salary cut. But resolution was again delayed after Council President John J. Igliozzi alleged the hiring process was rigged.

Questions about the integrity of the selection process were never fully resolved. But Igliozzi said earlier this month he wanted to move ahead with filling the job anyway. Elorza expressed a similar sentiment.

The council’s decision Thursday does not specify who will become the police department’s new “administrator of community relations and diversion services.” Instead, the votes on two items relate to the fiscal 2021 budget, amending the classification and salary for the role.

While Igliozzi has said he wanted the city to reopen the position to other candidates, Lindsay Lague, a spokeswoman for Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré’s office, maintained that Stephens was the best person for the job.

Stpehens has not responded to inquiries for comment on whether he is still interested in the position after its controversy and pay cut.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.