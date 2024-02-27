Providence economic development director resigns

By
-
CASSANDRA THOMAS is resigning from their position as Providence’s economic development director, effective March 15. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – City Director of Economic Development Cassandra Thomas is resigning from their position on March 15, just a year after getting hired. Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office on Tuesday confirmed the resignation but did not say why Thomas is leaving. Spokesman Josh Estrella said the city is seeking a replacement and has posted the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR