Providence economic development director resigns

PROVIDENCE – City Director of Economic Development Cassandra Thomas is resigning from their position on March 15, just a year after getting hired. Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office on Tuesday confirmed the resignation but did not say why Thomas is leaving. Spokesman Josh Estrella said the city is seeking a replacement and has posted the position online. Thomas, a former federal disaster recovery officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was named director of economic development last March. When Thomas was hired, the mayor’s office said they would bring a community-centric and innovation-driven approach to economic development, focused on creating high-quality jobs and building a more resilient future for communities. Thomas has also been tasked with helping drive the city’s planning, redevelopment and arts, culture and tourism strategies. “Under Mayor Smiley’s leadership, Providence is uniquely positioned to thrive and become a regional powerhouse,” Thomas said in a statement when they were hired. “I am excited to join the Smiley administration and to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals that are focused on building that brighter future for this city.” Thomas could not be immediately reached for comment.