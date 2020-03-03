Providence Housing Authority gets $126K for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Housing Authority has received $126,282 to replace and install new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-funded properties, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Tuesday.

The federal funds come from HUD’s Capital Emergency Fund Safety and Security Grant Program.

The work will impact 1,473 family housing units and 24 elderly and disabled units across the Providence Housing Authority’s family housing developments.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is a preventable tragedy and I commend the Providence Housing Authority for being proactive, leading on this issue, and prioritizing the safety of its residents,” said Reed. “These carbon monoxide detectors, when properly installed, can save lives and are worth the investment.”

