Providence launches small-business assistance program

PROVIDENCE – The city is launching a new technical assistance and coaching program to help small businesses grow, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the city Office of Economic Opportunity announced on Thursday.

The program, funded through a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will help eligible city businesses with loan applications, accounting, marketing and human resources, along with other services to grow their businesses, the release stated.

Boston-based firm Roads Consulting Group will oversee the program and offer coaching and advice to participants, having been selected by the city through a competitive bidding process. The program is open to all small and micro businesses within the city, but with priority given to those with fewer than 10 employees who are looking to open or expand operations in Providence.

The new program comes weeks after the city closed its small-business grant program, which also relied on ARPA funding. More than $6 million of the $7 million set aside in $2,500-apiece grants went unused, which some small business groups said was because the eligibility requirements were too strict.

The $85,000 technical assistance program includes space for 110 eligible businesses to participate, according to Faith Chadwick, a spokesperson for Elorza’s office.

For more information or to apply for the technical assistance program, visit https://pvdrescueplan.com/apply/ . Interested businesses are asked to apply early because space in the program is limited.

