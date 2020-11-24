Providence nonprofit lender expands to Texas

PROVIDENCE – Providence-based nonprofit lending institution Capital Good Fund recently expanded its low-interest loan services to Texas, according to a press release.

The Nov. 9 entry into Texas builds upon the U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution’s mission to provide loans and financial coaching to economically underserved families nationwide. Capital Good Fund currently offers services and loans in Rhode Island, Illinois, Delaware and Massachusetts.

The nonprofit’s expansion into Texas was funded in part through a $700,000 commitment from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a $50,000 grant from the United Way Of Metropolitan Dallas.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

