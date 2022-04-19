Providence offers summer youth programs, jobs through ‘Eat, Play Learn PVD’

PROVIDENCE – Free meals and educational programs aren’t going away for Providence kids and young adults when the school year ends, with a host of summer programs announced by city leaders on Tuesday.

The “Eat, Play, Learn PVD” program unveiled by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza includes partnerships with city parks and recreation departments, Providence Public Schools and the Nonviolence Institute. As its name suggests, the initiative provides a summer meals program, low-cost recreational opportunities such as camps and educational programs for students. The city is also offering summer jobs and job training to eligible young adults ages 14 to 24 as part of its previously announced, $1.1 million One Providence for Youth job program.

There will also be a series of nonviolence and conflict resolution training sessions for teenagers through the Nonviolence Institute as part of the city’s $2.6 million investment in nonviolence programs, funded through a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act money.

Registration city summer programs opens April 30, except for city jobs and workforce training programs, which will begin accepting applications on May 9.

More information is available online at https://EatPlayLearnPVD.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.