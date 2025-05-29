Providence Place mall pausing upcoming parking rate changes

By
-
PROVIDENCE PLACE MALL is pausing its upcoming parking rate increases that were to go into effect June 1. / PBN FILE PHOTO / WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – Providence Place mall’s new parking rates won’t be implemented just yet. Ferrucci Russo Dorsey PC partner John A. Dorsey, one of the mall’s co-receivers, announced late Wednesday that Providence Place is hitting the pause button on updating its parking rates that were slated to go into effect on June 1. Dorsey said in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Collaboration drives significant energy and non-energy benefits with Rhode Island Energy

With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display