Providence Place mall pausing upcoming parking rate changes

PROVIDENCE – Providence Place mall’s new parking rates won’t be implemented just yet.
Ferrucci Russo Dorsey PC partner John A. Dorsey, one of the mall’s co-receivers, announced late Wednesday that Providence Place is hitting the pause button on updating its parking rates that were slated to go into effect on June 1. Dorsey said in the announcement that the decision to delay implementing the new rates came after “ongoing and meaningful feedback” from mall tenants and community members.
Currently, it is free to park at the mall for the first two hours before it increases to $2 for up to five hours, with slight incremental increases for longer parking times. According to various media reports, the proposed changes were to be free for the first 30 minutes, then $1 from 30 to 60 minutes; $2 for up to two hours; $10 for up to five hours; $20 for up to 20 hours; and $25 for up to 24 hours.
Dorsey also said the parking rate changes were part of a “broader strategy” to enhance guest experiences at the mall. That strategy includes “long-overdue improvements” to the parking garage, he said. Recently, Providence Place back in March updated its code of conduct with several new security measures, including requiring teens under 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.
“However, we recognize that any parking changes must be developed in partnership with those who rely on the mall day-to-day,” Dorsey said. Instead, the mall, Dorsey said, will initiate “a broader engagement process” with tenants to develop a parking plan that supports the mall’s future, while considering both parking garage maintenance needs and the needs of the community it serves.
Changes to parking rates are still on the table. Dorsey said a new timeline for any potential changes will be shared after conversations with stakeholders are had.
“We’re committed to thoughtful stewardship of this property, and that includes open dialogue with those who help make the mall thrive,” he said. “After so many years of deferred maintenance and lacking management, we need to bring forward and test new ideas that help improve the mall – and refine them as needed. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.